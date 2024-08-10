Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 827,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

