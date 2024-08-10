Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 827,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

