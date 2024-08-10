Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s previous close.

HG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 350,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

