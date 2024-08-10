Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

