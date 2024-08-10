HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,477.70

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,477.70 ($31.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,507.74 ($32.05). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,480 ($31.69), with a volume of 78,486 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,727.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,481.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,369.42. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

