Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
