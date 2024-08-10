HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,084. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $902.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.