HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 134,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,609. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

