HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

BCRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

