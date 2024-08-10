Head to Head Review: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% Rumble -161.62% -46.51% -38.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanryu and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rumble has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Hanryu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanryu and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $794,166.00 16.30 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Rumble $81.08 million 27.98 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -9.14

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

Summary

Rumble beats Hanryu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

