Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.37% from the company's previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 5,642,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,292. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $13,761,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

