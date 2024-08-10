Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

