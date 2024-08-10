Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Hermes Pacific Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £932,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

