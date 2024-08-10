High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCBC remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. High Country Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

