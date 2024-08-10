Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 1,904,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

