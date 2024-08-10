Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

HLT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.07.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.