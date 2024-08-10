Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.015-0.045 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.9 million-$210.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.2 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 621,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.70%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

