Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $285,328.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.
- On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What are earnings reports?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.