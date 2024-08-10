Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $285,328.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

