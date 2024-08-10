Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

