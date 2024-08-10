holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,253.42

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.74 million and $48,253.42 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.84 or 0.04271375 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00212431 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,396.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

