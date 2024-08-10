Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Up 118.3%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 118.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 15,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 12,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Home Product Center Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About Home Product Center Public

(Get Free Report)

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.