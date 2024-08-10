Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $74.63 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.63 million and $30.31 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 172,477,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.39377702 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $9,244,589.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

