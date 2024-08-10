Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 465,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

