HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.50

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $134.55, with a volume of 23904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

HOYA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.