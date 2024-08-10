Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 293,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

