HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $570.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $45,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

