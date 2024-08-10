HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $675.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $725.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

