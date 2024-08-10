HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.11. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

