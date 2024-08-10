HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $472.61. 600,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.52.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

