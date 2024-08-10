Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 1,824,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.