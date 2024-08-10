Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.52.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 1,824,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 189,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 248,117 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.