Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

