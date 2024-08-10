Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:HPP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.
Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.