Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.59.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401,600. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

