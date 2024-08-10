Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Melius Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now expects that the aerospace company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.43. The stock had a trading volume of 184,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

