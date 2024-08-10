IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 583,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,518. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

