IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $88.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

IAC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

