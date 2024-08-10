Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

IEP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 709,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

