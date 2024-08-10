IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.84. The company had a trading volume of 354,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

