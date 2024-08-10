IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

Further Reading

