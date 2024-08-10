Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.31

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.31 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 15,914 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

