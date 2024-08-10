Immuneering’s (IMRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 582,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

