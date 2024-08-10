Immunovant, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 663,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,555. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Immunovant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

