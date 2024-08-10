Insider Buying: Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Acquires A$14,972.10 in Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall acquired 383,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,972.10 ($9,722.14).
Alligator Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Alligator Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alligator Energy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Alligator Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alligator Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.