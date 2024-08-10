Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,699.40 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc bought 1,020 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,103,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 9,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,655. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

