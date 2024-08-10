Insider Buying: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE GEI traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$21.47. The company had a trading volume of 226,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.43.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

View Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.