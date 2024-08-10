Insider Buying: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
TSE GEI traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$21.47. The company had a trading volume of 226,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.43.
Gibson Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
