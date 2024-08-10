Insider Buying: Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) Insider Buys A$53,605.00 in Stock

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Biggins bought 755,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$53,605.00 ($34,808.44).
Stelar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of its lithium, battery-metal copper, cobalt, and zinc metal projects in New South Wales and South Australia. Stelar Metals Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wayville, Australia.
