Insider Selling: Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO) Senior Officer Sells C$336,016.29 in Stock

Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tatjana Lalkovic sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$336,016.29.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.