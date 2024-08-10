Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $33,957.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,655,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

