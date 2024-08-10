Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,437.20 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.90%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

