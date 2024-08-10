Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $545,801.28 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

